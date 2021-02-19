Every Legendary revealed so far for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Forged in the Barrens

Blizzard just revealed Hearthstone’s next expansion, Forged in the Barrens. As you’d expect, an expansion set in the homeland of the Horde has no shortage of powerful Legendary minions.

Forged in the Barrens looks to shake up Hearthstone by introducing ranked spells, spell types, and the new minion based Keyword, Frenzy.

Minions with Frenzy will have their effect trigger after the first time they survive damage. Blademaster Samuro, for example, has Rush and Frenzy, and after he survives damage, he will deal damage equal to his attack to all enemy minions. This means you’ll likely be using Blademaster Samuro as a board wipe.

The cards coming with Forge in the Barrens have the unique privilege of joining Hearthstone this year alongside the new Core set. Hearthstone will likely be in its most revamped state ever when Forged in the Barrens comes along, so you can expect the below minions to have a huge impact on whatever the new meta may be.

This story will be updated with the release date of Forged in the Barrens as soon as it becomes available.

Blademaster Samuro

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bru’kan

Mankrik