Every Legendary revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley

New cards are on the way.

There’s no more exciting time to be a Hearthstone fan than the weeks following a new expansion announcement.

Fractured in Alterac Valley is on its way and that means card reveal season is in full swing.

Over the past few months, Hearthstone has seen two different faction-themed expansions. Forged in the Barrens was heavily themed around World of Warcraft’s Horde faction, while United in Stormwind was concentrated on the game’s Alliance faction.

Fractured in Alterac Valley looks to be heavily themed around both the Horde and the Alliance, though. Anyone who played Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft is likely already familiar with the relevance of Alterac Valley. In WoW, Alterac Valley is one of the most iconic battlegrounds in the series.

Players from both factions converge on Alterac Valley in an attempt to control bases and eventually trump the enemy faction leader. It looks like Fractured in Alterac Valley aims to bring that same competitive spirit to Hearthstone.

The first time you log into Hearthstone on the current patch, you’ll be prompted to choose between the Horde and the Alliance. You’ll then be awarded a free Legendary based on your decision. Those who choose the Horde will receive the Legendary minion Drek’Thar, while those fighting for the Alliance will get Vanndar Stormpike.

You can check out all of the new Legendaries coming with Fractured in Alterac Valley below.

Shadowcrafter Scabbs

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tamsin’s Phylactery

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dreadlich Tamsin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lokholar the Ice Lord

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bearon Gla’shear

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Caria Felsoul

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ivus, the Forest Lord

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wing Commander Ichman

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wildheart Guff

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lightforged Cariel