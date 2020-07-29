Every Legendary card in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Here are all of the Legendary cards available in Hearthstone's latest expansion.

Hearthstone’s new expansion, Scholomance Academy, will be the game’s 19th card set, bringing a variety of new ways to play and build your deck in the game next month.

Continuing to draw inspiration from World of Warcraft, Scholomance Academy will provide insight into Kel’thuzad’s past before he became the fearsome lich who ruled over Naxxaramas.

This expansion will add multiple new Legendary cards to each of the classes in Hearthstone. Here are all of the Legendary cards revealed so far from Scholomance Academy.

Shan’do Wildclaw

image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Legendary is one of the few dual-class cards available in Hearthstone. This Druid and Hunter card allows the player to choose between giving Beasts in their deck +1/+1 or transforming itself into a copy of a friendly Beast. For the cost of three mana, Shan’do Wildclaw only has three Attack and Health.

Rattlegore

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of the stronger units added in this expansion, Rattlegore is a nine-cost Legendary Warrior card. Starting off with nine Attack and Health, Rattlegore’s Deathrattle ability allows him to resummon with one less Attack and Health every time he’s destroyed.

Headmaster Kel’Thuzad

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A key character in this expansion, Headmaster Kel’Thuzad introduces a new ability type to the game. This five-cost Legendary card has a Spellburst ability that allows him to summon any minions that are destroyed by spells. Aside from this ability, Kel’Thuzad has four Attack and six Health.

Infiltrator Lilian

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For the small cost of four mana, this 4/2 Legendary is a perfect addition to any Rogue deck. Infiltrator Lilian has both Stealth and a Deathrattle. When this card is destroyed, you can summon a Forsaken Lilian card that will attack a random enemy.

Disciplinarian Gandling

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Another dual-class Legendary from this expansion, Disciplinarian Gandling can be used in both Priest and Warlock decks. This card’s ability triggers once you play a minion, destroying it and summoning a 4/4 Failed Student in its place.

Mozaki, Master Duelist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A Legendary Mage card, Mazaki the Master Duelist offers three Attack and eight Health for only five mana. The real draw to this card is its ability. When a spell is cast by the player, they’ll gain +1 spell damage, making each spell played stronger and more effective.

Ace Hunter Kreen

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Illidari Hunter is the perfect teammate. While he’s in play, all of your other characters will be Immune while attacking. At the cost of only three mana, this dual-class card will suit both Demon Hunter and Hunter decks.

Archwitch Willow

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At nine mana, Archwitch Willow is one of the most expensive Legendary cards in the Scholomance Academy expansion. Her value, however, is warranted due to her seven Attack and Health, as well as her unique ability that will summon a random Demon from your hand and deck upon being played.

Doctor Krastinov

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A dual-class Rogue and Warrior Legendary, Doctor Krastinov boasts a Rush ability. When the card attacks, it grants your weapon +1/+1. Outside of his ability, the card has four Attack and Health.

Star Student Stelina

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Demon Hunter Legendary will allow players to sabotage their enemy. Star Student Stelina’s Outcast ability lets her look at three cards in the opponent’s hand and shuffle one of them back into their deck.

Lorekeeper Polkelt

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lorekeeper Polkelt offers a special ability that allows the player to reorder their deck from the highest cost card to lowest upon being played. Since Lorekeeper Polkelt is a neutral card and has a powerful ability, it’s going to be perfect for many deck builds used today.

Sphere of Sapience

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Sphere of Sapience is a great utility card that has zero Attack and four Durability. At the start of each turn, you can look at the top card in your deck and move it to the bottom for the cost of one Durability.

Vectus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Another neutral Legendary, Vectus’ Battlecry ability will summon two 1/1 Whelps. Those two Whelps will each gain a Deathrattle ability of a friendly minion that’s died during the game. Vectus will cost four mana to be played and has a 4/4 body.

Ras Frostwhisper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ras Frostwhisper is a five mana dual-class card that can be used in both Mage and Shaman decks. The card’s ability will deal one damage to all enemies at the end of the player’s turn and can be buffed by spell damage.

Turalyon, the Tenured

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Legendary Paladin card sets any minion it attacks to three Attack and Health. For eight mana, Turalyon boasts three Attack and 12 Health.

Jandice Barov

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This dual-class Mage and Rogue card has a unique ability to summon two random five-cost minions upon being summoned. You’ll select one of these minions that will die when it takes any damage. Her strong ability makes up for her lackluster two Attack and one Health.

Keymaster Alabaster

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A neutral Legendary, Keymaster Alabaster will cost seven mana but provides six Attack, eight Health, and a strong ability. When your opponent draws a card, add a one-cost copy of this card to your hand.

Soulciologist Malicia

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For the cost of seven mana, Soulciologist Malicia boasts an even five Attack and Health. This dual-class Demon Hunter and Warlock card has an ability to summon a 3/3 soul with Rush for every Soul Fragment inside the player’s deck upon her being played.

Instructor Fireheart

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Legendary Shaman card allows the player to discover a spell card that costs one mana or more when played. This ability can be repeated if that spell is played in the same turn. For only three mana, Instructor Fireheart has both three Attack and Health.

Professor Slate

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just because an ability might be simple doesn’t mean it won’t be effective. Professor Slate’s ability makes all of your spells Poisonous. The Legendary Hunter card will cost three mana and has three Attack and four Health.

Speaker Gidra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Another dual-class card from this new expansion, the Druid and Shaman Speaker Gidra also has multiple triggers for her ability, which allows her to gain Attack and Health equal to the cost of a spell being played. When summoned, she has one Attack and four Health.

High Abbess Alura

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Paladin and Priest Legendary dual-class card has three Attack and six Health. Her Spellburst ability will cast a spell from the player’s deck, targeting the card itself if possible. For only four mana, this is a low-cost card with a powerful ability.

Forest Warden Omu

Another card with a Spellburst ability, this Legendary Druid card will refresh a player’s mana crystals when triggered. With five Attack and four Health for only six mana, Forest Warden Omu is sure to be a powerful addition to Druid decks.

Lord Barov

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lord Barov is a low-cost dual-class Paladin and Warrior card with two abilities. The first ability is his Battlecry, which will set the Health of all other minions to one. His second ability is a Deathrattle that will deal one damage to all other minions. These two abilities perfectly complement each other, making the combination valuable for the card’s three mana cost.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is set to be released on Aug. 6