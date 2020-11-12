Every card with Corrupt from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

On Nov. 17 Hearthstone’s new expansion Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will go live.

The only thing that might be more exciting than a slew of new cards is the introduction of new mechanics. With Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, players will get both cards and mechanics thanks to the new keyword, Corrupt.

Cards with Corrupt gain an additional benefit after you play a higher cost card while the Corrupt card is in your hand. After meeting this requirement, cards with Corrupt become Corrupted. Once a card becomes Corrupted, it will change to include the benefits of its keyword.

Take the below card Faire Arborist as an example. The Arborist has a Choose One effect that becomes a “do both” once it is Corrupted. Since Faire Arborist is a three-cost card, you’d need to play a four-cost card while it is in your hand to Corrupt it. This extra step in triggering a card’s benefits gives players a plethora of new options to consider, as well as adds an extra layer to a card’s potential value.

One of the biggest draws of Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy was the introduction of dual-class cards. Dual-class minions made the meta feel fresh and arguably more exciting than it has been for some time. Corrupt seems like it will be an equally exciting addition to the meta, particularly if you enjoy testing out new keywords.

You can take all these new cards for a spin when Madness goes live on Nov. 17.

Faire Arborist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Moontouched Amulet

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dancing Cobra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Firework Elemental

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Insight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fairground Fool

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sweet Tooth

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pit Master

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Stage Dive

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Darkmoon Dirigible

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Darkmoon Statue

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Circus Medic

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Carnival Clown

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cascading Disaster

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Strongman

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Auspicious Spirits

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tickatus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Insatiable Felhound

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Felsteel Executioner

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Carousel Gryphon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Horrendous Growth

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Don’t Feed the Animals

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ring Toss

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Y’Shaarj, the Defiler

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dunk Tank

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fleethoof Pearltusk

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Day at the Faire