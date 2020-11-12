Every card with Corrupt from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

On Nov. 17 Hearthstone’s new expansion Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will go live.
The only thing that might be more exciting than a slew of new cards is the introduction of new mechanics. With Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, players will get both cards and mechanics thanks to the new keyword, Corrupt.
Cards with Corrupt gain an additional benefit after you play a higher cost card while the Corrupt card is in your hand. After meeting this requirement, cards with Corrupt become Corrupted. Once a card becomes Corrupted, it will change to include the benefits of its keyword.
Take the below card Faire Arborist as an example. The Arborist has a Choose One effect that becomes a “do both” once it is Corrupted. Since Faire Arborist is a three-cost card, you’d need to play a four-cost card while it is in your hand to Corrupt it. This extra step in triggering a card’s benefits gives players a plethora of new options to consider, as well as adds an extra layer to a card’s potential value.
One of the biggest draws of Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy was the introduction of dual-class cards. Dual-class minions made the meta feel fresh and arguably more exciting than it has been for some time. Corrupt seems like it will be an equally exciting addition to the meta, particularly if you enjoy testing out new keywords.
You can take all these new cards for a spin when Madness goes live on Nov. 17.