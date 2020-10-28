Every card revealed from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

It looks like Hearthstone players will be spending some time at the Darkmoon Faire this holiday season.
Blizzard recently announced the follow up to Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. If you’ve played World of Warcraft, then you’re probably familiar with the Faire and its festivities.
Madness at the Darkmoon Faire brings a plethora of Old Gods to Hearthstone, many of whom you’ll recognize from the Whispers of the Old Gods expansion. C’Thun, N’Zoth, Yogg, and more will be bringing their unique brand of madness to the Darkmoon Faire.
In addition to some familiar faces, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is bringing a fresh mechanic to Hearthstone. The new keyword Corrupt gives cards the ability to become Corrupted and gain additional abilities while in your hand. To trigger Corrupt, you need to play a card of higher cost while the card with Corrupt is in your hand.
You can purchase the Mega Bundle right now for $79.99 to get 80 packs and a variety of additional goodies. Here’s every card coming with the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion, which is set to be released on Nov. 17.
Kiri, Chosen of Elune
Lunar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Darkmoon Rabbit
C’Thun the Shattered
Y’Shaarj, the Defiler
Silas Darkmoon
Yogg-Saron, Master of Fate
N’Zoth, God of the Deep
Guess the Weight
Dunk Tank
Fleethoof Pearltusk
Fortune Teller
Day at the Faire
This article will be updated as new cards become available.