Every card revealed for Hearthstone’s next expansion, Scholomance Academy

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy, has finally been revealed.
This expansion looks to introduce a plethora of exciting new mechanics to Hearthstone, including dual-class cards. Not to be confused with neutral cards, dual-class cards are only usable by two classes. The classes that are able to use a dual-class card are indicated by the colors of each card. Take a look at Lightning Bloom or Shan’do Wildclaw below for an example.
In addition to dual-class cards, Scholomance Academy will also introduce a new keyword to Hearthstone, Spellburst. Cards with Spellburst will activate their card text with every first cast spell of the controlling player’s turn. Both Spellburst and dual-class cards introduce exciting new layers to Hearthstone’s deck-building process.
Players who are familiar with Hearthstone’s parent game, World of Warcraft, may recognize the name Scholomance. In WoW, Scholomance is a school of Necromancy located in the Western Plaguelands. For the school’s Hearthstone iteration, however, it looks like Scholomance has been given a Hogwarts-esque facelift.
Here are all of the cards revealed so far from Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion.
Diligent Notetaker
Goody Two-Shields
Transfer Student
Nature Studies
Wand Thief
Devolving Missiles
Lightning Bloom
Shan’do Wildclaw
Rattlegore
Cult Neophyte
Wretched Tutor
First Day of School
Frazzled Freshman
Troublemaker
Headmaster Kel’Thuzad
Brittlebone Destroyer
Infiltrator Lilian
Cycle of Hatred
Boneweb Egg
Totem Goliath
Ceremonial Maul
Mozaki, Master Duelist
Ace Hunter Kreen
Cabal Acolyte
Flesh Giant
Disciplinarian Gandling
Steeldancer
Glide
This article will be updated as more cards are revealed. You can pre-purchase the Scholomance Academy expansion right now.