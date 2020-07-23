Every card revealed for Hearthstone’s next expansion, Scholomance Academy

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy, has finally been revealed.

This expansion looks to introduce a plethora of exciting new mechanics to Hearthstone, including dual-class cards. Not to be confused with neutral cards, dual-class cards are only usable by two classes. The classes that are able to use a dual-class card are indicated by the colors of each card. Take a look at Lightning Bloom or Shan’do Wildclaw below for an example.

In addition to dual-class cards, Scholomance Academy will also introduce a new keyword to Hearthstone, Spellburst. Cards with Spellburst will activate their card text with every first cast spell of the controlling player’s turn. Both Spellburst and dual-class cards introduce exciting new layers to Hearthstone’s deck-building process.

Players who are familiar with Hearthstone’s parent game, World of Warcraft, may recognize the name Scholomance. In WoW, Scholomance is a school of Necromancy located in the Western Plaguelands. For the school’s Hearthstone iteration, however, it looks like Scholomance has been given a Hogwarts-esque facelift.

Here are all of the cards revealed so far from Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion.

Diligent Notetaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Goody Two-Shields

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Transfer Student

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nature Studies

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wand Thief

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Devolving Missiles

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lightning Bloom

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shan’do Wildclaw

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rattlegore

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cult Neophyte

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wretched Tutor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

First Day of School

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Frazzled Freshman

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Troublemaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Headmaster Kel’Thuzad

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brittlebone Destroyer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Infiltrator Lilian

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cycle of Hatred

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Boneweb Egg

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Totem Goliath

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ceremonial Maul

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mozaki, Master Duelist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ace Hunter Kreen

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cabal Acolyte

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Flesh Giant

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Disciplinarian Gandling

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Steeldancer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Glide

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This article will be updated as more cards are revealed. You can pre-purchase the Scholomance Academy expansion right now.