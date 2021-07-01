Every card revealed for Hearthstone’s new expansion, United In Stormwind

Hearthstone’s next expansion has finally been revealed.

Starting on Aug. 3, players will be able to bust open packs from the all-new set, United In Stormwind.

For the past few months, players have summoned minions and spells hailing from the land of the Horde, the Barrens. With United In Stormwind, you can expect to see more faces from the other faction in Azeroth, the Alliance. United In Stormwind is heavily themed around the homeland of the Alliance, Stormwind.

The upcoming set will introduce 135 new cards, some of which make use of new keywords and types. United In Stormwind features cards with an all-new keyword called Tradeable. You can see some of the cards with Tradeable in the list below. Cards that have the Tradeable keyword can be swapped back into your deck for a different card as long as you pay one mana.

Tradeable isn’t the only thing you can expect to shake up the meta, either. United In Stormwind also features new Questline cards. These cards start in your hand, and as you complete each step of them, you’ll get a small reward. After you complete all three steps demanded by a Questline card, you’ll summon a powerful Legendary minion.

United In Stormwind also features a new type of spell called a Mount. In World of Warcraft, your mount is a creature you summon to ride into battle. In Hearthstone, Mounts will act as buff spells that add to your minion’s stats. When a minion is destroyed, a Mount will be left in its place. Think of it like knocking a knight off of his horse, but then having to battle the horse.

Here are all of the new United In Stormwind cards revealed thus far.

Arcanist Dawngrasp

Blightborn Tamsin

Complete the Ritual

Darkbishiop Benedictus

Eastern Plaguelands

Elekk Mount

Establish the Link

Fire Sale

Flightmaster Dungar

Heavy Plate

Impatient Shopkeep

Ironforge

Mailbox Dancer

Pandaren Importer

Peasant

Prismatic Jewel Kit

Ramming Mount

Reach the Portal Room

Runed Mithril Rod

Rustrot Viper

Sorcerer’s Gambit

Spice Bread Baker

Stall for Time

Tavish’s Ram

The Demon Seed

Westfall

Xyrella’s Elekk

This article will be updated as new cards are revealed. United In Stormwind will go live on Aug. 3.