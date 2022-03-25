Emergency Maneuvers is one of the latest cards revealed for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is introducing 135 new cards to freshen up the meta. And one of the latest cards revealed is a powerful Secret called Emergency Maneuvers.

Emergency Maneuvers is a two-cost Hunter Secret. While Emergency Maneuvers is placed on the field, when a friendly minion dies, you will summon a copy of it that remains Dormant for one turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dormant minions are unusable and can’t be targeted for a set duration—in this case, one turn. In the past, the Hunter class has had ample success with the Secret Hunter archetype. That being said, you don’t have to fully commit to a Secret archetype to benefit from having a few powerful Secrets in your deck.

Throughout Fractured in Alterac Valley, the Hunter class has been highly successful thanks to decks like Face Hunter. Many players will be curious to see what the future holds for Hunter and every Hearthstone class when Voyage to the Sunken City goes live on April 12.