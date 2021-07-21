Elwynn Boar revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind

There's more to this boar than you might expect.

Killing boars is a staple of Hearthstone’s parent game, World of Warcraft. And the latest card revealed for United in Stormwind is a boar you may not want to mess with.

Elwynn Boar is a one-cost 1/1 epic rare neutral minion with one of the most unique Deathrattles in the history of Hearthstone. Elwynn Boar’s Deathrattle says that if you had seven Elwynn Boars die throughout the game, you get to equip a 15/3 Sword of a Thousand Truths.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Sword of a Thousand Truths is a 10-cost 15/3 weapon with an effect that’s even wilder than the Elwynn Boar’s. After your hero attacks with the Sword of a Thousand Truths, you automatically destroy your opponent’s mana crystals. Since the sword has such a high mana cost alongside the Elwynn Boar’s requirement, odds are you won’t be using it until late in the game.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Swinging 15 damage at your opponent while simultaneously destroying their mana crystals in the late game will be devastating. Luckily, Elwynn Boar is a neutral minion. That means we’ll likely see different classes attempt to spin out a boar archetype so they can take advantage of the mighty Sword of a Thousand Truths.

You’ll be able to take the Elwynn Boar for a spin and (potentially) wield the Sword of a Thousand Truths when United in Stormwind goes live on Aug. 3.