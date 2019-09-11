Earn packs by playing Hearthstone’s newest Tavern Brawl, Three Wishes

If you’ve spent any time at all playing Standard Hearthstone over the past few weeks, you’re probably familiar with Zephrys the Great. But now, Blizzard is taking Zephrys’ ability to the next level and turning it into Hearthstone’s latest Tavern Brawl, Three Wishes.

Zephrys is a two-cost 3/2 Battlecry minion that joined Hearthstone with the Saviors of Uldum expansion. Zephrys is one of a number of minions released with Saviors of Uldum that rewards the Highlander archetype. If your deck has no duplicates, Zephrys allows you to wish for the perfect card.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With this week’s new Tavern Brawl, Zephrys brings the spirit of his Battlecry to the rules of the game. Before the match begins, you’ll be forced to select a class. After choosing your class, Zephrys will reward you with a random deck. When the Brawl begins, both players will start the match with a zero-cost wish card. Just like Zephrys the Great, this wish card will reward you with the perfect card.

The wish mechanic searches for a card that it believes will benefit your current situation in the game. This means you’ll want to use it when you feel like you need it most. After using your first wish card, a second wish will be shuffled into your deck. After using the second wish card, you’ll get a third and final wish card shuffled into your deck.

Since this is a random deck Brawl, you shouldn’t overthink to the extent that you forget to have fun. You won’t have any idea which cards are in your deck as the game progresses, so just try to play from your hand and use your wish cards at opportune moments.

After you earn a victory in the Tavern Brawl, you’ll complete a quest that rewards two Saviors of Uldum card packs. You’ll also get a Classic card pack for winning the Brawl, as usual.