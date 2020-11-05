E.T.C., God of Metal joins Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is in full swing. And today, a new aggressive card was unveiled for the Warrior class.

Popular player TrumpSC revealed E.T.C., God of Metal with a musical number. E.T.C. is a Legendary Warrior minion that costs two mana and has 1/4 combat stats and a powerful aura ability. Whenever you declare an attack with a Rush minion, E.T.C., God of Metal will deal two damage to the enemy hero.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This retrained E.T.C. has a powerful snowball effect that can put your opponent on a clock if he’s not dealt with properly. While the bonus damage you deal to the opponent’s face on the turn you swing with a Rush minion is already strong, if E.T.C. and your Rush minions survive another turn, the damage will ramp up on both of them.

While controlling styles of Warrior may not appreciate extra direct damage to the opponent, midrange and aggressive Warrior players will aim to find a spot for E.T.C., God of Metal in their deck.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.