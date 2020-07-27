Dual-class Hunter and Druid spell joins Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion is drawing dangerously close, with new cards being revealed each and every day.

The latest card to join the expansion is Adorable Infestation, a one-cost Hunter and Druid spell that gives a minion +1/+1, summons a 1/1 Cub, and adds a Cub to your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For just two mana, including the cost of the Cub in hand, Adorable Infestation adds up to 3/3 of stats, split into three cards. Druid and Hunter players can both easily make use of this card, especially in an early-game scenario.

It’s not the most groundbreaking of cards and it certainly won’t win games alone, but in terms of value and tempo, it’s well worth playing.

If Adorable Infestation had to be compared to another card, it would be Fire Fly. Their similar stats, from their mana to their overall value are roughly the same. And because Fire Fly saw a reasonable amount of play, so there’s no reason why Adorable Infestation can’t do the same.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion goes live on Aug. 6. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.