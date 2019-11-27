Dragonqueen Alexstrasza revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

YouTuber Alliestrasza teamed up with Blizzard to reveal the newest legendary Dragon joining Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion—Dragonqueen Alexstrasza.

Alliestrasza’s card reveal involved a cinematic, an epic poem, and some stellar cosplay. It was common sense for Blizzard to give today’s reveal to the YouTuber, whose name was clearly inspired by Alexstrasza. And fans got to see a first look at what summoning the Dragonqueen looks like in-game.

The Legendary Dragon is a nine-cost 8/8 drop that synergizes with other leathery-winged minions in the expansion. Dragonqueen Alexstrasza’s Battlecry only procs if your deck has no duplicates and adds two random Dragons to your hand that cost zero.

Though Dragonqueen Alexstrasza might be a late-game drop, it can clearly turn the tides in your favor, especially if the two random zero-cost minions are heavy-hitter Legendaries that synergize with other Dragons.

Hearthstone players can get their hands on the new expansion on Dec. 10 or pre-purchase it early on Blizzard’s website. A Standard package with 60 packs will be available for $50 or there’s a pricier Mega Bundle for $80 that includes 100 packs and a new Hero.