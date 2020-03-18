Dragonmaw Overseer revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion

The Hearthstone team continues to tease us with quality cards from the newly revealed Ashes of Outland expansion.

The latest reveal gives us more insight into what the future might hold for Priest.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragonmaw Overseer is a three cost 2/2 minion with an impressive effect. At the end of your turn, Dragonmaw Overseer will give another friendly minion +2/+2. If players wanted to see a Priest playstyle that had the potential to be more aggressive, it looks like that might be what they’re in for.

Alongside the reveal of the Ashes of Outland expansion Blizzard also revealed plans to rework the Priest class. Part of this entails moving a number of Priest cards to the Hall of Fame, meaning they’ll no longer be usable in Standard. Regardless of what the future may hold for Priest, Ashes of Outland is definitely looking like an exciting expansion.

You can check out all the new Priest cards as well as the Demon Hunter class when Ashes of Outland launches on April 7.