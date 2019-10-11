Disguised Toast says he’ll start playing Hearthstone again if Blizzard reconsiders its ban of Blitzchung

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has offered to start playing Hearthstone again if Blizzard rescinds its ban of pro player Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai, who recently spoke out in support of the Hong Kong protestors during a livestream.

Disguised Toast said that many streamers have been getting pressured by fans to stop streaming Hearthstone, but they don’t realize that the stream is their main source of income.

Disguised Toast used to be one of the most popular Hearthstone streamers on Twitch before he made his switch to Riot Games’ Teamfight Tactics—he hasn’t touched Hearthstone since he began playing the League of Legends-based autobattler. He still gets thousands of viewers each stream, which could be a huge boost to Hearthstone’s lowering viewership.

Toast isn’t the only prominent figure in the Hearthstone community who’s stepped up and shown support for the Hong Kong movement. Popular streamer and tournament caster Brian Kibler announced that he won’t be attending the Grandmasters finals at BlizzCon this year.

Fellow caster Nathan “Admirable” Zamora also stepped down from casting duties, saying that Blitzchung’s “actions to support Hong Kong speak to me far more than I could have imagined.”

While it’s unlikely that Blizzard will accept Disguised Toast’s offer, the pressure on the developer from fans and major personalities across the world shows no sign of dying down.