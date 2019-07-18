Disguised Toast returns the Hearthstone Saviors of Uldum card that he was scheduled to reveal

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has been one of Hearthstone’s most popular streamers for most of the game’s lifespan. But unfortunately for fans of the streamer, Toast has opted out of revealing a card from Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Although Blizzard intended for Toast to reveal a card, the streamer has declined the opportunity for a variety of reasons that he shared on Twitter. Toast said his decision was impacted by his personal feelings about Hearthstone and due to how the community reacted to the news of his reveal. As many people on this Reddit thread point out, a vocal minority on the site has been anti-Toast for the better part of a year.

Disguised Toast on Twitter I’m returning the card Blizzard sent me to reveal for the new Hearthstone expansion. This is both due to my personal feelings on HS and recent community reaction to me revealing a card. There are dedicated HS streamers instead that I believe would be a great fit like @G2Thijs.

Some people in the hateful minority cited Toast’s recent love for Teamfight Tactics as a reason why he should be excluded from the card reveal lineup. Other users on Reddit were quick to point out that this line of thinking is foolish from a marketing perspective.

Toast is regularly one of the most viewed streamers on Twitch, regardless of which game he decides to play. From a marketing standpoint, Blizzard would want as many fresh eyes on Hearthstone as possible. Allowing Toast to reveal a card would expose Hearthstone to more people than allowing someone who just streams Hearthstone to do so.

Toast said he believed Thijs Molendijk would be a better fit for the card reveal. Thijs is one of the most popular Hearthstone players in the world and is arguably one of the best. Thijs replied to Toast’s suggestion on Twitter by telling everyone Toast has made big contributions to Hearthstone over the years, and that he didn’t deserve the negative reactions that he’s received.

Hearthstone broadcaster Dan “Frodan” Chou chimed in on Twitter, adding that it was a shame “some vocal losers” had to ruin what was usually a fun time for everyone. Frodan went on to assure Toast that the vocal minority didn’t speak for everyone, and told Toast he had legions of fans in Hearthstone ready to welcome him back anytime.

Other fans hope Toast will reconsider and give Saviors of Uldum a chance when it drops on Aug. 6.