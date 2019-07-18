Dinotamer Brann Legendary minion revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Dwarfs are a big deal in Azeroth and there are few more popular than Brann Bronzebeard.

Today, we learned that Brann is rejoining Hearthstone in the form of Legendary minion for the Hunter class in the upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Dinotamer Brann is a seven-cost 2/4 Legendary minion with a Battlecry. Brann’s Battlecry allows you to summon King Krush as long as your deck has no duplicates.

Based on what we know so far, it looks like you can expect to see some pretty diverse lists on the ladder after Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.