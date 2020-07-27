Devout Pupil revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy

Tthe latest card introduced from Hearthstone’s next expansion, Scholomance Academy, is a new dual-class Priest and Paladin minion called Devout Pupil.

Devout Pupil is a six-cost 4/5 minion that has Divine Shield, Taunt, and a special effect. Devout Pupil costs one less mana for each spell you’ve cast on friendly characters in that game. This means you’ll likely play Devout Pupil for much less than six mana and potentially even for free.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Paladin and Priest both have a plethora of spells that could be cast on friendly minions to lower the mana cost of Devout Pupil. In the reveal video for the card, Hearthstone streamer Dekkster said he believed Devout Pupil would likely find play in Paladin because players will be able to lower its mana cost more consistently.

Decks like Pure Paladin have more than enough friendly spells to allow players to cheat Devout Pupil out for next to nothing. Since being introduced to Hearthstone, the Libram archetype has seen varied success throughout the meta. But Devout Pupil could help make decks like Pure and Libram Paladin unstoppable.

You can join Devout Pupil in the classroom when Scholomance Academy goes live on Aug. 6.