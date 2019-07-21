Desert Obelisk revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Hearthstone fans are scratching their heads at the newest reveal from the game’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Desert Obelisk is a five-cost 0/5 neutral minion. The card’s ability does five damage to a random enemy at the end of the user’s turn, but there’s a catch. Users must control three copies of Desert Obelisk for the effect to trigger. If a user can manage to stack seven Desert Obelisks on the board at any one time, that’s a total of 35 damage to random enemies at the end of each turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As a neutral card, Desert Obelisk is flexible in the type of deck it can appear in. The card’s cost is relatively high, however, especially when considering its mediocre stats and circumstantial ability. Without attack power and with only five health, the card is easy for opponents to take out, preventing users from setting up. If someone manages to gather three copies of Desert Obelisk at the same time, however, the card has the ability to wreak havoc on the opponent’s side of the board.

Hearthstone fans will be able to try out Desert Obelisk when the Saviors of Uldum expansion goes live on Aug. 6. The expansion is available for pre-order now in two different bundle options: a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.