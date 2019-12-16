The latest Hearthstone expansion, Descent of Dragons, was released last week and players can now get their hands on tons of new cards. But how many of these cards are worth hanging onto?

If you want to obtain more crafting dust but are unsure which of the new cards to disassemble, we’re here to help. Here are all of the DoD cards that you can safely dismantle to construct the deck you need.

We’ve considered the following variables while developing this list: The value of the card, its current win rate percentage, and how many times the card has appeared in a game during the last week. Most of the cards you’ll see on this list either don’t meld with the current meta, like Priest cards, which have the lowest win rate right now.

Common

Whispers of EVIL

Disciple of Galakrond – Galakrond Priest is one of the weakest decks in the current meta. Feel free to burn any invocation cards related to Priest.

Grave Rune

Living Dragonbreath – This minion is a counter to freeze decks, but there are no freeze decks in the meta right now.

Evasive Chimaera

Wing Commander

Platebreaker

Camouflaged Dirigible – This minion has a high cost, doesn’t blend with the current meta very well, and has a lackluster Battlecry.

Gyrocopter

Sand Breath

Rare

Breath of the Infinite

Chronobreaker – This minion’s Deathrattle condition is too specific and not strong enough to justify its cost.

Timerip

Stowaway – This minion’s Battlecry is too specific and doesn’t blend with the current meta.

Bad Luck Albatross

Zul’Drak Ritualist – This minion’s Battlecry is too risky to justify its use.

Utgarde Grapplesniper

Elemental Allies

Righteous Cause – This Sidequest requires a big board to make the most of it.

Epic

Secure the Deck

Envoy of Lazul – This minion’s Battlecry is incredibly risky and doesn’t perform well outside of its Battlecry, either.

Fate Weaver

Ramming Speed

Grizzled Wizard – This minion’s Battlecry is practically useless.

Transmogrifier

Wyrmrest Purifier – This minion’s Battlecry completely randomizes your deck and ruins whatever your previous strategy was.

Blowtorch Saboteur

Dread Raven

Chromatic Egg

Kobold Stickyfinger

Skyfin – This minion’s Battlecry is unreliable, its cost is too high, and it’s too situational.

Tentacled Menace

Sanctuary

Legendary

Dragonrider Talritha – This minion’s Deathrattle is hard to loop since its constantly buffing the next minion it transfers to. It also doesn’t meld with the current paladin meta.

Mindflayer Kaahrj

Murozond the Infinite – This minion’s Battlecry is a bit too situational.

Deathwing, Mad Aspect – This minion is a slightly less destructive version of its original, but it still only serves as a last resort and is rarely used.

Goru the Mightree

Nozdormu the Timeless – This minion’s Battlecry is a double-edged sword and could possibly hurt you more than it’ll help.

This list should give you a better idea of what cards you can feel comfortable dusting and investing that dust in a deck that’s more likely to bring you victory.