Demonic Assault revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United In Stormwind

Demonology Warlocks rejoice.

One of the latest cards revealed for Hearthstone’s United In Stormwind expansion is Demonic Assault. Demonic Assault is a Fel type Warlock spell that costs four mana. Demonic Assault allows you to deal three damage, then summons two 1/3 Voidwalkers with Taunt as a result. Anyone who has ever played a Demon-heavy Warlock build will likely be familiar with the classic 1/3 Voidwalkers.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Demon-based Warlock decks often revolve around controlling the pace of the game while sending an army of powerful Demons after your opponent’s threats and health. Since Demonic Assault’s primary use is to deal three damage, you can expect it to be used as removal in a Control Warlock deck in the near future.

Thanks to the remainder of its effect, however, Demonic Assault could lend itself to more playstyles than just control. A proper Demonology Warlock build featuring a plethora of pumped-up minions might be something we get if more Demon support surfaces as the reveals roll on.

You can check out Demonic Assault and all of the cards coming with United In Stormwind when it goes live on Aug. 3.