Demon Hunter Legendary Il’gynoth revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

It’s card reveal season, and Hearthstone’s Demon Hunter class just got an outlandish new Legendary ahead of the game’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion.

Il’gynoth is a monstrous four-cost Demon Hunter minion with two attack, six health, and Lifesteal. It reads, “Your Lifesteal damages the enemy hero instead of healing you.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Legendary is perfect for the early game and will fit exceptionally well in Aggro Demon Hunter. Cards like Aldrachi Warblades and Soulshard Lapidary will go hand in hand with Il’gynoth, adding even more value to the card.

The Demon Hunter class already has a solid amount of direct face damage and Il’gynoth adds insult to injury. If you have Aldrachi Warblades equipped and Lapidary and Il’gynoth at hand, you’ll be able to hit an astonishing 18 damage on turn 10.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is set to launch on Nov. 17. Stay tuned for more card reveals heading into the expansion.