Demon Hunter decks to try on day one of Hearthstone’s new expansion, Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion is finally here. That means its time for everyone to get their chance to play as Malfurion’s emo brother, Illidan Stormrage.

Illidan joined Hearthstone today as the game’s first additional class, the Demon Hunter. To unlock the Demon Hunter class, you’ll need to play through Illidan’s Prologue in the story mode. This miniature story introduces you to Illidan Stormrage and familiarizes you with the mechanics of the Demon Hunter class.

The Demon Hunter’s Hero Power is called Demon Claws. This Hero Power costs one mana and allows you to gain +1 attack for a single turn. As you play the Demon Hunter throughout the prologue, you’ll come to realize how much of Illidan’s kit relies on pumping up your attack. Cards like Chaos Strike allow you to increase your attack while simultaneously drawing. There are also cards that deal damage based on your attack total.

Demon Hunter makes use of the game’s new Outcast mechanic, too. Cards with Outcast have a special effect if you play them from the edge of your hand. This introduces a sort of mini-game for the Demon Hunter player where you’ll need to decide whether playing a card you’ve just drawn for its Outcast value is better than your original plan.

Here are some of the Demon Hunter decks you should try on the first day on Hearthstone’s latest expansion. These Demon Hunter decks were gathered from a plethora of reliable players and sources, all of which will be credited below. But remember, this is the first day of the expansion, so it’s important to craft with caution.

Outcast Demon Hunter

Image via Vicious Syndicate

Copy this code to use the deck in Hearthstone: AAECAea5AwTMugPDvAPtvgPaxgMNh7oDi7oDyboD17sD4LwDusYDx8YD2cYD18gD98gD/MgD/sgD/8gDAA==

Highlander Demon Hunter

Image via Dekkster

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAQce/KMDhKcDkbEDh7oDi7oDyboDzLoDnLwDw7wD4LwDjb0D1r4D5r4D7b4DhMMD98MDusYDvMYDx8YD2cYD2sYD1MgD1cgD18gD98gD/8gDnMkD2dMD29MD3dMDAAA=

Control Burn Demon Hunter

Image via Lightsarewet on Hearthpwn

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAea5AwauugPMugPDvAPtvgPaxgPUyAMMh7oDyboD17sD4LwD98MDx8YD2cYD1cgD18gD2dMD29MD3dMDAA==