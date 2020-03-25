Deep Freeze and Font of Power Mage spells revealed for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s reveal stream for the Ashes of Outland expansion is in full swing today and the Mage class looks great.

Mage has had a variety of valuable spells revealed for Ashes of Outland, including two of the latest, Deep Freeze and Font of Power.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Font of Power is a one-cost spell that allows you to discover a Mage minion. If your deck has no minions, you get to keep all three. One of the archetypes being showcased on the livestream is a Spell Mage deck that includes no minions. Font of Power will be one of the cards that makes this archetype tick. If you were hoping for a new way to play Mage with Ashes of Outland, now you’ve got it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Deep Freeze is an eight-cost Mage spell. The above image has Deep Freeze at seven mana because its cost was reduced during a game on stream. Deep Freeze allows you to freeze an enemy and then summon two 3/6 Water Elementals. This will give the no-spell archetype the ability to populate the board and slow down the opponent’s onslaught.

If you’re someone who enjoys playing Mage, Ashes of Outland looks like it may give you a reason to stop playing Highlander.

You can check out all of the new Mage cards when the expansion goes live on April 7.