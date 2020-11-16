Decks to try on day one of Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

We’re less than a day away from the launch of Hearthstone’s new expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. That means it’s almost time to surround ourselves with the sweet aroma of freshly opened virtual card packs.

When you’re done busting open your packs, you’ll probably want a few decks to take for a spin. One of the best parts of any expansion is becoming familiar with the new mechanics that it introduces. Madness at the Darkmoon Faire brings with it a new keyword, Corrupt.

Cards with Corrupt become Corrupted and gain additional benefits after you play a card that costs more than them while they’re still in your hand. If you have a two-cost card with Corrupt, to make it Corrupted, you’ll have to play a three or higher cost card while the two-cost with Corrupt is still in your hand.

In addition to familiarizing yourself with Corrupt, you’ll also want to test out some of this expansion’s new Legendary minions. Old Gods from Hearthstone’s past have returned in new iterations. Cards like C’thun, the Shattered and Y’shaarj, the Defiler are so powerful that they’ll likely spawn their own deck archetypes.

But it’s always dangerous to spend any dust at the start of an expansion. No matter how much a particular Old God may whisper to you, craft with extreme caution this week.

Here are some of the best decks you can try out on the first day of Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion. These decks are gathered from multiple sources and aren’t intended to show any resemblance of a meta.

Anomaly’s Corrupted Demonlock

Image via Anomaly on HearthPwn

Copy this code to use this deck on Hearthstone: AAECAf0GCNsG1rkDrMsDs8wDztID/N4Dv+ADzuEDC9qWA+usA8S5A7jOA8zSA83SA5LeA5PeA5XeA8beA/TfAwA=

Solem’s Furry Ogre Rogue

Deck by Solem, Image via Hearthstone Top Decks

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaIHBMPhA/HdA+rdA44EDfPdA9/dA80D5N0D590D4t0D5r4D5d0DiNAD4weO1AO54QOWDQA=

Trump’s Demon Zoo Warlock

Deck by Trump, Image via Hearthstone Top Decks

Kiblers Revolve Shaman

Deck by Brian Kibler, Image via Hearthstone Top Decks

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAaoIAvDUA5vYAw6m3gOq3gP+0QPhuAPYqQOyBqneA+4GhLYD6LAD3bgD3NsD/tsD1KUDAA==

xClusive’s Galakrond N’zoth Warrior

Image via xClusive on HearthPwn

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAQcG47QDxcADqtIDm9gDwN4D9N8DDNitA9qtA92tA/6uA9KvA8C5A7XeA7reA77eA8HeA8TeA7rhAwA=