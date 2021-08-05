Decks to try during week one of Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Hearthstone fans have waited patiently for the arrival of the game’s new expansion, United in Stormwind.

Now that we’ve made our way out of the Barrens and into the Eastern Kingdoms, it’s time to play some cards.

Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion has been live for two days now. While that definitely isn’t enough time for a meta to develop, it can give us an idea of what one might look like in the future. Right now many of the new features United in Stormwind introduced are shining bright on the ranked ladder, specifically Questlines.

Though Questline decks have the community memeing about Hearthstone turning into Solitaire, they’re still super effective—at least for now. A likely part of the reason Quest decks are dominating the ladder early on is because the packages that support the archetype are more well defined.

If you’re someone who isn’t interested in Questlines at all, don’t lose hope just yet. As more time passes the meta will become more defined and other viable options will hopefully be available. If you’ve busted open your packs and can’t decide what to try, here are a few decks that will net you some wins early on.

As mentioned above, this is in no way a representation of any sort of long-term meta. These are just decks that sources like HSreplay.net show are performing well during the first few days of the expansion. You’d be wise not to spend dust on any of the decks mentioned here today. Instead, try substituting cards you may be missing with similar ones from your collection.

Quest Mage

Quest Mage

Quest Warlock

Quest Warlock

Handbuff Paladin

Handbuff Paladin

Quest Druid

Quest Druid

Aggro Elemental Shaman

Aggro Elemental Shaman