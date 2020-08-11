Decks that have dominated the first week of Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

Players officially enrolled in the Scholomance Academy a little under a week ago.

Hearthstone’s new expansion introduced a plethora of new mechanics to the game, including Spellburst, Soul Fragments, and studies. In addition, the expansion also added dual-class cards to Hearthstone for the first time.

Even though the expansion has only been out for around a week, debuting on Aug. 6, some lists have already emerged that appear to be extremely viable. We’re still in the early days of the expansion’s lifespan, though. Blizzard will likely step in and change a few things here or there in the coming weeks.

For this reason, you should be extra careful when spending your dust on any of the cards in the lists below. Otherwise, pick up one of these bad boys and go crazy.

Here are some of the best decks in the first week of Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy meta.

Libram Paladin

Image via HSReplay.net

Arguably the best deck in the game right now, this version of Libram Paladin has a 67-percent win rate on HSReplay. The deck makes use of a variety of cards from Scholomance Academy, including the new dual-class Legendary High Abbess Alura. This deck is expensive and could see nerfs, though, so be careful when spending dust on this one.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBJuuA/y4A4TBA8PRAw3cA5yuA8q4A/24A+q5A+u5A+y5A8rBA57NA7/RA8DRA8rRA+DRAwA=

Tempo Demon Hunter

Image via HSReplay.net

This new version of Aggro Demon Hunter is another deck with a considerably high win rate. Though the list may not look too different from the Aggro Demon Hunter you’re accustomed to, there are some important additions from Scholomance Academy.

Voracious Reader, for example, is a two-cost 1/3 minion that forces you to draw until you have three cards at the end of your turn. This provides a great way to refill your hand after unleashing an onslaught of minions and weapons at your opponent’s face. The deck has a 64-percent win rate on HSReplay right now and is definitely worth taking for a spin.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAea5AwLMugPaxgMO/acD+a4Di7oD4LwD1r4D174D3r4D2cYD98gD+cgD/sgDgtADxtED6dIDAA==

Guardian Druid

Image via HSReplay.net

Guardian Druid is an exciting archetype that makes use of a ton of new cards from Scholomance Academy. One of the primary cards that makes the deck tick is its namesake, Guardian Animals. This card is a seven-cost spell that summons two Beasts from your deck that cost five mana or less and gives them Rush.

What makes Guardian Animals so devastating is when its paired alongside an early Survival of the Fittest. Another new spell, Survival of the Fittest gives all minions in your hand, deck, and battlefield +4/+4. Most of the time, you’re able to play both spells earlier than expected thanks to all of the mana ramp available to Druid. If you enjoy the class, Guardian Druid is worth a try.

Copy this code to use the deck in Hearthstone:AAECAZICBPatA666A/XOA7zQAw3+AbmUA++iA9ulA+i6A+y6A+66A5LNA5vOA7rQA5PRA97RA/DUAwA=

Face Hunter

Image via HSReplay.net

It seems like Face Hunter is always somewhat viable during the early days of an expansion due to most other lists not being refined. This version of Face Hunter, however, looks like it may have some staying power. The list has a 58-percent win rate on HSReplay right now.

This version of the deck also includes a variety of new cards from the Scholomance Academy expansion. Tour Guide is a one-cost 1/1 minion that causes your next Hero Power to cost zero mana and provides Face Hunter with an incredible first turn if drawn in the opening hand. The deck also includes Voracious Reader, which helps generate card draw and keeps you from sitting empty handed.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8C2wmHsAMOqALJBJIFlwj+DPuvA/yvA4WwA6K5A/+6A5vNA6LOA8bRA7nSAwA=