Deck of Lunacy revealed in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire’s card reveal season is midway through its seventh day, and the newest card augments your deck in a peculiar way.

Blizzard revealed Deck of Lunacy, a legendary Mage spell that transforms all the spells in your deck into random spells that cost three more, but the transformed spells will retain their original cost.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As an homage to the original Darkmoon Card of Madness back in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade, Deck of Lunacy is a pure meme machine for players that want to have fun. While the initial instinct may lean players toward putting expensive spells in their deck so they can cheat out even higher cost spells, there are too many spells at high mana costs (in the seven to ten mana range) that bring too many varied effects.

Players of Spell Mage may enjoy this as a last ditch effort to try and cheese out a win against their opponents. The community may also find some of their games going haywire if this is casted forcibly from a random effect Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron or Solarian Prime. Regardless of how this card is casted, it will live up to the madness it will create.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.