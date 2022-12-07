Death Knight decks to try during week one of Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King

There is no more exciting time to play Hearthstone than alongside the launch of a new expansion.

March of the Lich King’s launch is even more thrilling because it also includes the debut of a new class, the Death Knight.

If you’ve played Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft, then you know all about the Death Knight. The first Hero class to join World of Warcraft, many were surprised when it was passed over for Demon Hunter as Hearthstone’s first additional class.

Death Knight now makes its long-awaited debut among the playable classes in Hearthstone, offering a unique playstyle themed around Runes. During deck creation for Death Knights, players will use Runes to determine their specialization. These are Unholy, Frost, and Blood. These coincide with Death Knight’s talent specialization in World of Warcraft.

Just like how in WoW your specialization changes the way you play, so too does it in Hearthstone. Unholy, Blood, and Frost lists will all have a unique feel and playstyle. Barely over 24 hours removed from the launch of the expansion, Blood Death Knight appears to be having the most success based on HSReplay, but who knows how the meta will shape up in the weeks to come.

Unless you have a surplus, you probably don’t want to spend much dust on any of these decks this early in the expansion. Instead, focus on matching these lists as best you can by using cards you’ve already earned in your collection. Save the dust for when the meta springs up in a few weeks.

Here are some Death Knight decks to try immediately following the launch of Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion.

Renathal Blood DK

Image via HSReplay.net

Deathwhisper Frost DK

Image via HSReplay.net

Renathal Unholy DK

Image via HSReplay.net

Superior David’s Blood DK