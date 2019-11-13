Data miners discover 4 new Hearthstone Battlegrounds Heroes

The Hearthstone team rolled out a patch full of bug fixes and balance changes yesterday. But the patch also included the data of four new Hearthstone Battlegrounds Heroes.

Players should be familiar with these upcoming Heroes, especially if they played during the Saviors of Uldum expansion. Three of the data mined Heroes are none other than the League of Explorers. Brann, Elise, and Finley will bring their unique brand of adventuring to Hearthstone Battlegrounds. They’ll be joined by the powerful Ice Dragon Sindragosa.

Hearthstone Top Decks came up with these mock images that showcase each of the new Heroes, as well as the Hero Power they’ll use in Battlegrounds.

Image via Hearthstone Top Decks

Since these powers are from the data mined version of the Heroes, they could always change before going live. Each Hero has a unique power that arguably fits their lore. Sindragosa’s power has to do with Frozen minions, which is perfect for an Ice Dragon. It should come as no surprise that Elise has a power that makes use of a map. While Brann and Finley’s powers may not be as lore centric, they look like they could be just as powerful.

Although it’s unclear when the new Heroes will be released, we do know why Reno is absent from the Explorers. Reno was shelved due to design and visual effect issues, according to lead game designer Mike Donais. Even though Reno won’t be joining his friends when they go live, at least we know the team is already hard at work pumping out new content for Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

Since the game is now in open beta, you can log in to Hearthstone and dive into Battlegrounds right now.