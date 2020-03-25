Crimson Sigil Runner joins Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland, is all about Demon Hunters.

The first class to join the game since its release in 2014 has the potential to radically shake up the meta.

The latest card revealed for Ashes of Outland is Crimson Sigil Runner, a one-cost Demon Hunter minion with two attack, one health, and Outcast. It reads, “Draw a card.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crimson Sigil Runner isn’t the most interesting card in the expansion, but it is another strong addition to the Demon Hunter class. Its turn-one tempo is particularly potent, and it should fit in multiple decks. It’s cheap, it’s dynamic, and it’s card draw. What more could you ask for?

The Outcast mechanic is limited to Demon Hunters. The effect occurs if the card is played from either of the outermost positions in your hand. If you draw an Outcast card on turn-one, you’ll almost instantly have tempo. Alternatively, you can topdeck an Outcast card, and use it to its full effect.

Crimson Sigil Runner will synergize nicely with a deck full of low-cost cards, letting you clear your hand and activate the Outcast effect at a more consistent rate. The smaller your hand, the easier it is to active Outcast.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the action today from Blizzard’s online store.