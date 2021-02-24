This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cart Crash at the Crossroads

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will have you making calls to your Azerothian insurance provider.

Cart Crash at the Crossroads is how you’ll be earning your free classic card pack this week.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In this week’s Brawl, you have theoretically collided with your opponent. As a result, your decks have became intermingled. Luckily for you lazy Tavern Brawl fans, the only thing you’ll need to do to get going for this one is select a class.

After you queue up and get into a game, you’ll get the first hint as to what cards are in your deck. The cards in your deck will come from a combination of your class and your opponent’s. That means your opponent will also have a deck full of cards from your own class.

Since this Brawl is entirely random, there isn’t a ton of strategy you can implore before diving in. One suggestion that applies to almost any random deck Tavern Brawl is to play Hunter or Warlock. Since many Tavern Brawls are minion-centric, Warlock’s Hero Power can be beneficial if you adapt a Zoo playstyle.

Hunter, on the other hand, has the best Hero Power in the game when it comes to rush-down gameplay. Combined with a little luck, sending your minions flying toward your opponent’s face while spamming your Hero Power can sometimes be more successful in the Tavern than it has any business being.

You can check out Cart Crash at the Crossroads all week. Your first win will net you a free classic card pack.