Counterfeit Dagger and Lightbringer’s Hammer revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Hearthstone’s arsenal is getting bigger by the second.

The latest cards to join United in Stormwind are Counterfeit Dagger and Lightbringer’s Hammer.

Counterfeit Dagger is a four-cost Rogue weapon with four attack, two durability, and a Battlecry. When the weapon is equipped, it reads “Gain a random friendly Deathrattle that triggered this game.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lightbringer’s Hammer, on the other hand, is a three-cost Paladin weapon with three attack, two durability, and Lifesteal. It can’t attack heroes.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Neither weapon brings anything unique to Hearthstone, but the first of the two—Counterfeit Dagger—at least has some potential in constructed. There’s a possibility it could fit into decks like Burn Rogue or Even Miracle Rogue. It’s still nothing to write home about, though.

The second weapon—Lightbringer’s Hammer—is decent for clearing minions in the early game, but it quickly loses value as the game progresses. The fact that it can’t attack heroes is a deal-breaker. There are simply better weapons available for the Paladin class.

United in Stormwind is set to release on Aug. 3. But Hearthstone fans can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles today.