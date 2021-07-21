Cornelius Roame revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

No character visually represents the Alliance better than one of Hearthstone’s newly revealed Legendaries.

Cornelius Roame is joining the fight with the upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cornelius Roame is a six-cost 4/5 Legendary minion with a powerful effect. At the start and end of each player’s turn, Cornelius allows you to draw a card. Thankfully for those interested in taking Cornelius for a spin eventually, the new Legendary will be playable by all classes.

Donning blue and gold armor with a mighty hammer, Cornelius Roame is a perfect visual representation of the Alliance. If Cornelius Roame sounds familiar it may be because you’ve seen Cariel Roame in the Forged in the Barrens set. Cariel Roame is also a Legendary card and belongs to the Paladin class.

Since both Cornelius and Cariel are Legendary minions, it is safe to say the Roame family is a force to be reckoned with. Perhaps as the meta progresses the two will find themselves in the same deck and will be able to dish out a family-style beat down.

You’ll be able to test out Cornelius Roame for yourself when the upcoming United in Stormwind expansion goes live on Aug. 3.