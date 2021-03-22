Conditioning revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Conditioning is joining the upgrade trend in Hearthstone’s upcoming Forged in the Barrens expansion.

The card is a two-cost Warrior spell with an upgrade. At rank one, it gives minions in your hand +1/+1. At rank two (five mana), it gives minions in your hand +2/+2. And finally, at rank three (10 mana), it gives minions in your hand +3/+3.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Despite Handbuff decks improving with the introduction of Rush, the archetype still leaves much to be desired, especially for the Warrior class.

In the early-game, Conditioning is essentially a more expensive version of a Paladin’s Smuggler’s Run, which gives all minions in your hand +1/+1 for one mana. In the mid and late game, its extra stats are certainly valuable, but it’s likely much too slow for the new expansion.

Hearthstone‘s Forged in the Barrens expansion is expected to hit the live servers on March 30. But fans can pre-order the Forged in the Barrens expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.