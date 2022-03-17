Colaque revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City

If you love giant turtles, you’ll probably want to run this guy in your deck. The massive Colaque is coming to Hearthstone in the game’s next expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City.

Colaque is a seven-cost 6/5 Legendary Druid minion with an effect that makes use of one of Hearthstone’s new keywords, Colossal. This new keyword is applied to minions that come with extra appendages that synergize with the main body card. These appendages are always summoned with the main body card, even if the main body card isn’t summoned from hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Colaque’s appendage is a five-cost 0/8 Taunt and Deathrattle minion called Colaque’s Shell. That means when you summon Colaque, you’ll get both him and his shell. You’ll also notice Colaque has an effect that makes him immune while you control his shell. You’ll likely want to hide behind Colaque’s Shell as long as possible so you can wreak some serious havoc with the massive tortoise.

Colaque is one of 135 new cards set to join the game with the launch of the upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion. Though we can’t know exactly what impact the new Colossal keyword will have on Hearthstone, based on the looks of Colaque, you can expect it to be powerful.

You can check out all of the new cards coming to Hearthstone when Voyage to the Sunken City goes live on April 12.