Cobalt Spellkin, EVIL Quartermaster, and Scion of Ruin revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment teamed up with popular Hearthstone streamer and caster Brian Kibler today to reveal three new cards for the upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion: Cobalt Spellkin, EVIL Quartermaster, and Scion of Ruin.

Cobalt of Ruin is a five-cost 3/5 Neutral Dragon with a Battlecry that adds two one-cost spells from the player’s class into their hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As a Neutral minion, Cobalt of Ruin is flexible in the deck it can be played in. The card only gives its players cheaper spells, however, so the Dragon likely won’t have too much of an impact on the match. But if players can take advantage of the card by using it in decks that rely on these types of low-cost spells, Cobalt Spellkin will serve as a great addition to any Hearthstone player’s collection.

EVIL Quartermaster is a three-cost 2/3 minion with a Battlecry that adds a Lackey into the user’s hand and gives the player three armor.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Warrior minion is a bit of dice roll since the added Lackey is chosen by the game at random. Descent of Dragons has introduced a new Lackey players could potentially receive from cards like EVIL Quartermaster, making for a total of seven possible Lackeys. Regardless of which Lackey is chosen, however, players will receive a low-cost minion that, at worst, serves as cheap fodder.

Scion of Ruin is a three-cost 3/2 Dragon with Rush. The Warrior minion also has a Battlecry that summons two additional copies if the player has played two Invoke cards over the course of the match.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With only two health, Scion of Ruin likely won’t be taking down any of the opponent’s stronger minions turn one. But having three copies of the three-attack minion on the board will surely pack a punch. Even though the card costs only three mana, players will want to hold off on summoning Scion of Ruin until later stages of the game when they can take advantage of its Battlecry.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10. Fans can pre-order the expansion now in one of two bundle options from Blizzard’s online store.