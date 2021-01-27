This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is appropriately named Cloneball. Hopefully you love Legendary minions because this Brawl has a ton of them.

The good news about this Brawl, if you’re lazy, is that there’s no need to worry about deck construction. All you need to do to get started with this Brawl is pick a class. After doing so, you’ll receive a pre-constructed deck that is filled with Legendary minions from Hearthstone’s past. Even if you don’t have a minion in your collection, it can still appear in your pre-constructed Brawl deck.

Since you and your opponent are both playing a deck full of Legendaries, things can get crazy fast. During your starting turn, you’ll receive a coin-like card called Offensive Play. This allows you to play one of your minions for significantly less mana.

Your deck is made up of four copies of each Legendary minion that it includes. This can be important to remember when thinking about what you’ll be drawing in the late game. Each time you draw a minion, remind yourself that you have three other copies of it in your deck.

Since the pre-constructed nature of this Brawl makes it difficult to strategize from a class to deck standpoint, try picking a class you’re comfortable with. Alternatively, Hunter and Warlock both have Hero Powers that generally perform well in pre-constructed Tavern Brawls.

Winning your first game of Cloneball will grant you one Classic card pack.