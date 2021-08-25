This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will have you longing for a Ragnaros-style basketball jersey.

All week long in the Tavern, you’ll be able to test your luck in Cloneball.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As the in-game description of the game puts it, the Legends of Azeroth are playing Cloneball. All you need to do to get started with this Brawl is select a class. As always, it isn’t a bad idea to choose a class you’re most comfortable with.

That being said, class selection will likely have a minimal impact on this Brawl because your deck is comprised of four random Legendary minions each cloned four times. That means the way you play is going to be heavily dictated by which cards you’re assigned.

Throughout the Brawl, you’ll receive random basketball-themed cards that do things like lower the cost of a particular Legendary in your hand. These are helpful because you’ll likely be assigned at least one or two high-cost Legendaries.

With a little luck and a dash of strategy, you shouldn’t have any trouble snagging a win. The first time you win the Brawl, you’ll be awarded a Year of the Phoenix card pack.

You can hit the court and test your luck in Cloneball for the next week.