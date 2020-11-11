Cloak of Shadows revealed Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

We are just a week away from the launch of Hearthstone’s new expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

One of the latest cards to be revealed for the expansion is the Rogue spell Cloak of Shadows, a three-cost Epic rare Rogue spell that gives your hero Stealth for one turn. Similar to minions with Stealth, you use this card your hero cannot be targeted. This means you’ll likely be using Cloak of Shadows to avoid big damage while you set up for a killer combo.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft, Rogues are constantly going in and out of Stealth. Though that would be extremely OP in Hearthstone, seeing more Stealth additions to the Rogues toolkit is super neat from a class fantasy perspective.

Throughout the Scholomance Academy meta, Rogue has had its ups and downs. Aggro, Galakrond, and Miracle Rogue have all been at least somewhat viable over the past few months. If the cards we’ve seen thus far are any indication, it looks like the Rogue class is about to earn some fun new toys.

You can check out all the cards coming with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire when it goes live on Nov. 17.