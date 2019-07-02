Check out Hearthstone’s newest keyword, Reborn

If there is one thing people associate with both pyramids and ancient magic, its mummies.

Saviors of Uldum takes place in an area with plenty of all three and introduces to the new keyword, Reborn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to the reveal post, the magic of Azeroth’s Titans and Tol’vir has seeped into the dunes of Uldum’s ancient burial tombs. This has resulted in death becoming more of a suggestion than an absolute, and has spawned the keyword Reborn. Minions with the Reborn keyword will return to life the first time they’re destroyed, but with one remaining health.

Though similar mechanics have existed for quite some time in the TCG world, it will definitely put a fresh spin on Hearthstone. The first Reborn card we learned about is a four cost 3/2 minion named Restless Mummy. In addition to Reborn, the Mummy also has Rush. The obvious use of a card like this is its ability to sacrifice itself into a minion, kill that minion, then be Reborn with one health.

The team’s decision to have one of the first Reborn cards revealed to be on a minion that also has Rush is particularly interesting. It seems like Blizzard wanted to make sure it showed exactly what type of things this mechanic will be capable of. Reborn on a minion with Rush is fantastic, but the possibilities don’t stop there. It’s probably safe to assume we’ll see a number of Taunt minions that also have Reborn attached as a keyword. The team could also put in a card that has a Battlecry that allows you to give a minion Reborn as it enters the field.

You can check out all of the new surprises Blizzard has in store with the Reborn keyword when Saviors of Uldum goes live Aug. 6.