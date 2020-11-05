Carousel Gryphon revealed from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The latest card revealed today from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion builds upon the new mechanic of the set, the Corrupt keyword. Whenever you play a card that’s more expensive than your Corrupt card in hand, it’ll gain bonus power and effects.

Popular Hearthstone highlight channel Trolden revealed Carousel Gryphon, a common Paladin mech minion that costs five mana and has 5/5 combat stats and Divine Shield. If you can cast a card that costs six or more mana while Carousel Gryphon is in hand, it’ll become Corrupted, gaining +3/+3 stats and the Taunt keyword.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Compared to other cards with the Corrupt keyword, Carousel Gryphon has respectable stats for its cost due to its Divine Shield. If you can attain its Corrupted form, it’ll also become a defensive powerhouse for its cost in addition to its already strong offensive side.

Players can even attempt to combine Carousel Gryphon with the new iteration of Y’shaarj, which allows you to replay your Corrupt minions for free, adding defense to your 10-mana play.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.