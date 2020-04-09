Cards that are potentially safe to craft in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion has finally arrived.

Odds are you’ve got a healthy amount of dust saved up that’s burning a hole in your virtual pocket. The beginning of an expansion is the riskiest time to craft cards since they could get changed going forward. Even though the expansion has been out less than a week, the new Demon Hunter class has already had a number of its important cards nerfed.

That being said, you’ll still find a healthy amount of Demon Hunter cards on this list. Even with those nerfs, the class still boasts one of the highest win rates on HSReplay.net, with its primary issue being the ladder.

Since Demon Hunter (and the expansion as a whole) are new, you’ll want to go about spending your dust carefully. Remember, even if a card on this list is performing well in a deck today, it could be a completely different card two weeks from now if Blizzard decides to smash it with the nerf bat.

Here are some Ashes of Outland cards that should be safe to craft, though.

Altruis the Outcast

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you plan on playing Demon Hunter beyond this week, you’ll likely find Altruis useful. The card goes hand in hand with the Demon Hunter’s Outcast mechanic and allows you to set up some high-value board wipes. Using Altruis the Outcast alongside cards like Twin Slice and Eye Beam makes it easy to clear your opponent’s board while you smack their face in the process.

Overgrowth

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though it’s bizarre to include a common card on a crafting recommendation list, the value Overgrowth brings to Druid shouldn’t be understated. One of the most popular decks on the ladder right now is a version of Big Druid that’s similar to Embiggen Druid from the Descent of Dragons meta. Overgrowth will be a key part of a wide variety of Druid decks moving forward.

As an added bonus, since the card is common, it’s super cheap. If you play Druid, you’re safe to craft this bad boy right now.

Evocation

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you play Mage in World of Warcraft, you’ll probably want to craft this spell on principle. Evocation is one of the Mage’s most iconic spells in Hearthstone’s father MMO and it’s finally made its debut in card form. In WoW, Evocation is used to refill your mana so you can cast more spells.

In Hearthstone, the card has a similar effect, filling your hand with random Mage spells that vanish at the end of your turn. Evocation will likely find play in a variety of Mage decks, so feel free to give it a craft if you’re dedicated to the class.

Lady Liadran

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is another card that World of Warcraft fans will fawn over. Lady Liadrin is also making her Hearthstone debut. Liadrin’s Battlecry causes you to add a copy of each spell you cast on friendly characters in a game to your hand.

Lady Liadrin was clearly designed to benefit the new Libram archetype Blizzard is trying to create for Paladin. Due to the state of the ladder right now, however, there doesn’t seem to be a top-tier Libram deck just yet. But when the archetype is realized, you can bet your bottom dollar Lady Liadrin will be a huge part of it.

Maiev Shadowsong

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Arguably the safest craft on this list, Maiev Shadowsong has shown up in Ashes of Outland in a big way. Maiev has the ability to force a minion to go Dormant for two turns. Going Dormant means it won’t be targetable and its card effects are practically nonexistent.

You’ll find Maiev in fast decks as a way to get past stubborn Taunt minions, but she also works in big beefy control decks. Though you’d expect Maiev to be a Rogue card, it looks like she’s just so valuable that she had to be neutral. Maiev is seeing play across nearly every class in the game, so if you craft one card on this list, let it be her.

Kayn Sunfury

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You read that card text correctly. Kayn Sunfury has Charge and causes all of your friendly attacks to ignore Taunt. A big part of Demon Hunter’s playstyle seems to revolve around chipping away at their opponent and then burying them suddenly with massive damage. Kayn will provide your opponent with a feeling similar to the shock you would experience when Leeroy Jenkins dropped in to end the game.

If you plan on playing Demon Hunter, Kayn is a safe craft. But the class has already been nerfed once, so remember to craft with caution.