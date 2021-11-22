Captain Galvangar joining Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley

The Warrior class in Hearthstone is somewhat known for its powerful minions—and another looks to join the fray in the game’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley.

Captain Galvangar is a six-cost 6/6 Legendary Warrior minion with a strong Battlecry. Once Captain Galvangar successfully enters the battlefield, if you’ve gained at least 15 armor in the game, he’ll receive +3/+3, as well as Charge.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Thus, if his Battlecry is successfully triggered, Captain Galvangar will enter as a 9/9 with Charge. That’s nine damage to swing wherever you want in exchange for six mana. Though at first glance the requirement to trigger Galvangar’s Battlecry may seem like a bit much, don’t forget how easy it is for Warriors to gain armor.

Warrior has a plethora of cards that award armor, including spells, minions, and even weapons. Additionally, Warrior’s Hero Power allows them to gain two armor each turn in exchange for two mana. If nothing else, you’ll be able to Hero Power grind your way to the 15 armor requirement.

Captain Galvangar will join his fellow orcs when Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion goes live on Dec. 7.