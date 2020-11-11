Bumper Car joins Warrior class in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

No carnival experience is complete without taking a ride on the bumper cars. And in Hearthstone, if you play Warrior, you’ll have more than enough time to take on the bumper cars during Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Bumper Car is a two-cost 1/3 Warrior minion with Rush. Bumper Car has a Deathrattle that adds two 1/1 Riders with Rush to your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Warrior class has always excelled at dishing out aggressive, in-your-face damage. With Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Warrior is gaining a plethora of Rush minions, including the aforementioned Bumper Car.

Bumper Car was introduced during the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire reveal stream today alongside Stage Dive and Stage Hand. Stage Dive is a one-cost Warrior spell that causes you to draw a Rush minion. If Stage Dive is Corrupted, that minion gains +2/+1. Stage Hand is a two-cost 3/2 minion with a Battlecry that gives a random minion in your hand +1/+1.

All three of these new Warrior cards lend themselves to Warriors beef-up, beat ’em up playstyle. Based on the reveal stream from earlier today, it looks like Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will have a ton of options for people who like Control decks. That being said, based on many of the cards revealed thus far, Warrior has plenty of options if you decide to take the class down the aggro route.

You can build your own Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Warrior deck when the expansion goes live on Nov. 17