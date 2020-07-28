Brain Freeze revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

The latest dual-class card to grace Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is here—and Mage and Rogue players are in for a treat.

Blizzard revealed Brain Freeze today, a one-cost Mage and Rogue spell that freezes a minion and deals three damage to it when included in a combo.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mage already has Frostbolt and Rogue has Backstab, though Brain Freeze is a strong alternative. It can be used in conjunction with these cards to take control of the board or assist in a deadly combo.

If it could go face, Brain Freeze would be on a completely different level. But that’s not the case. Freeze Mage and Combo Rogue players should still easily be able to make use of this card, however.

Scholomance Academy hits the live servers on Aug. 6. But for now, fans can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

The standard bundle costs $49.99 and includes 55 packs, one random golden legendary from the new expansion, and the Kel’Thuzad card back. The mega bundle, on the other hand, goes for $79.99 and includes 85 card packs, five golden card packs, a random golden legendary, the Kel’Thuzad Mage hero, the Kel’Thuzard back itself, a Tavern Pass for Battlegrounds, and four Arena tickets.