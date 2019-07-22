Bloodsworn Mercenary joins the Warrior class in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Hearthstone’s latest card for the upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion has been revealed.

Bloodsworn Mercenary is a three-cost Epic minion with three Attack and three Health. But most importantly, her Battlecry has insane potential. Upon entering the field of play, she chooses a friendly minion and summons a copy of it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the context of Warrior decks, this effect has monumental value. Warriors traditionally sport late-game decks with large, hard-hitting minions, and this card only accentuates that. It could easily fit in mid-range and tempo decks, allowing for some level of flexibility.

Bloodswornm Mercenary is a great activator and most likely has some interesting combos with multiple cards that should work nicely alongside it. It’s also great with cards like Overlords Whip.

Expect more cards leading up to the release of Saviors of Uldum on Aug. 6.