Blood Shard Bristleback revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Forged in the Barrens arrives in less than two weeks.

Blizzard Entertainment unveiled today one of the expansion’s latest cards, a unique Warlock minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blood Shard Bristleback is a three-cost 3/3 Lifesteal minion with a Battlecry. If your deck contains 10 or fewer cards when Blood Shard Bristleback is played, it allows you to deal six damage to a minion.

Anyone who has played Warlock knows how significant card draw can be to the class. Decks like Zoo Warlock will have you cycling through your deck swiftly to continue a minion-based onslaught against your opponent. Blood Shard Bristleback looks like he could provide a bit of extra removal late in the game for aggressive decks like Zoo.

One of the coolest things about Blood Shard Bristleback is its card art. On the card, we see a Bristleback Quilboar performing some type of magic. In Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft, these Quilboars can be found all throughout the Barrens. It’s only fitting that we get to see quite a few of them in an expansion based on their place of residence.

You can check out Blood Shard Bristleback and all the other Quilboars when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.