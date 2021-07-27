Blizzard reveals rewards track details for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind

Blizzard has unveiled the rewards track for Hearthstone’s next expansion, United in Stormwind.
Standard packs, the Stormwind card back, Tavern Tickets, a random Epic card, two random Legendary cards, and a lot of gold are the potential prizes you can get for leveling up through the rewards track. There are also 14 uncraftable Golden cards and the uncraftable Legendary minion Lady Prestor. For finishing the track, you’ll get to choose from one of 10 returning hero skins.
During the last expansion, Blizzard started adding Diamond cards, which are rare cards that go above and beyond the Legendary status of existing cards. They upgrade existing cards with a diamond outline and the character’s weapons look like they’re coming out of the card. Varian, King of Stormwind and Darkbishop Benedictus will be the two Diamond cards that you can earn if you complete a couple of criteria. For Varian, you’ll need to acquire the Tavern Pass. But for Darkbishop, you have to complete the United in Stormwind Legendary Collector achievement, which requires you to unlock 25 different Legendary cards.
If you purchase the Tavern Pass at any point while the expansion is ongoing, you’ll immediately get Diamond Varian, a 10-percent experience boost that lasts throughout the expansion, and all items up to the current level of the pass on the paid track. As you advance through the pass, you’ll get additional experience boosts, the uncraftable Golden Legendary Flightmaster Dungar, the Yrel card back and alternate hero, and an all-new cosmetic coin.
Here’s the full rewards track for United in Stormwind.
|Level
|XP to Level
|Cumulative XP
|Free track
|Tavern Pass
|1
|0
|0
|Legendary (Uncraftable) – Lady Prestor
|10% XP Boost, Varian Diamond Card (Uncraftable)
|2
|100
|100
|50 Gold
|3
|100
|200
|Stormwind Pack
|4
|150
|350
|2 x Golden Common (Uncraftable) – Pandaren Importer
|5
|150
|500
|Stormwind Pack
|Chef Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue)
|6
|225
|725
|2 x Golden Common (Uncraftable) – Spice Bread Baker
|7
|225
|950
|50 Gold
|8
|300
|1250
|2 x Golden Common (Uncraftable) – Rustrot Viper
|9
|300
|1550
|Stormwind Pack
|10
|325
|1875
|Random Epic Card
|Guff Runetotem Hero Skin (Druid)
|11
|325
|2200
|50 Gold
|12
|350
|2550
|50 Gold
|13
|350
|2900
|Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Mailbox Dancer
|14
|375
|3275
|50 Gold
|15
|375
|3650
|Card Back (Stormwind)
|Scholomance Tamsin Hero Skin (Warlock)
|16
|400
|4050
|50 Gold
|17
|400
|4450
|50 Gold
|18
|425
|4875
|Standard Pack*
|19
|425
|5300
|50 Gold
|20
|450
|5750
|Random Legendary Card
|15% XP Boost
|21
|450
|6200
|50 Gold
|22
|550
|6750
|50 Gold
|23
|600
|7350
|Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Encumbered Pack Mule
|24
|650
|8000
|50 Gold
|25
|675
|8675
|Standard Pack*
|Golden Legendary (Uncraftable) – Dungar
|26
|675
|9350
|50 Gold
|27
|875
|10225
|50 Gold
|28
|875
|11100
|Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Entrapped Sorceress
|29
|1000
|12100
|50 Gold
|30
|1100
|13200
|Tavern Ticket
|Yrel Card Back
|31
|1200
|14400
|50 Gold
|32
|1200
|15600
|50 Gold
|33
|1250
|16850
|Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Mailbox Dancer
|34
|1250
|18100
|50 Gold
|35
|1300
|19400
|Standard Pack*
|Agent Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue)
|36
|1300
|20700
|50 Gold
|37
|1350
|22050
|50 Gold
|38
|1350
|23400
|Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Encumbered Pack Mule
|39
|1400
|24800
|50 Gold
|40
|1400
|26200
|Standard Pack*
|Spelunker Guff Hero Skin (Druid)
|41
|1450
|27650
|50 Gold
|42
|1450
|29100
|50 Gold
|43
|1500
|30600
|Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Entrapped Sorceress
|44
|1500
|32100
|50 Gold
|45
|1550
|33650
|Tavern Ticket
|Impressive Tamsin Hero Skin (Warlock)
|46
|1550
|35200
|50 Gold
|47
|1600
|36800
|50 Gold
|48
|1600
|38400
|Standard Pack*
|49
|1650
|40050
|Tavern Ticket
|50
|1650
|41700
|Random Legendary Card
|Yrel Hero Skin (Paladin)
|51
|1700
|43,400
|75 Gold
|52
|1700
|45,100
|75 Gold
|53
|1750
|46,850
|75 Gold
|54
|1750
|48,600
|75 Gold
|55
|1800
|50,400
|Standard Pack*
|Investigator Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue)
|56
|1800
|52,200
|75 Gold
|57
|1850
|54,050
|75 Gold
|58
|1850
|55,900
|75 Gold
|59
|1900
|57,800
|75 Gold
|60
|1900
|59,700
|Standard Pack*
|Fangbound Guff Hero Skin (Druid)
|61
|1950
|61,650
|75 Gold
|62
|1950
|63,600
|75 Gold
|63
|2000
|65,600
|75 Gold
|64
|2000
|67,600
|75 Gold
|65
|2050
|69,650
|Golden Epic (Uncraftable) – Elwynn Boar
|66
|2050
|71,700
|75 Gold
|67
|2125
|73,825
|75 Gold
|68
|2125
|75,950
|75 Gold
|69
|2250
|78,200
|75 Gold
|70
|2250
|80,450
|Standard Pack*
|20% XP Boost
|71
|2375
|82,825
|75 Gold
|72
|2375
|85,200
|75 Gold
|73
|2500
|87,700
|75 Gold
|74
|2500
|90,200
|75 Gold
|75
|2500
|92,700
|Golden Epic (Uncraftable) – Elwynn Boar
|76
|2500
|95,200
|100 Gold
|77
|2500
|97,700
|100 Gold
|78
|2500
|100,200
|100 Gold
|79
|2500
|102,700
|100 Gold
|80
|2500
|105,200
|100 Gold
|Summoner Tamsin Hero Skin (Warlock)
|81
|2500
|107,700
|100 Gold
|82
|2500
|110,200
|100 Gold
|83
|2500
|112,700
|100 Gold
|84
|2500
|115,200
|100 Gold
|85
|2500
|117,700
|100 Gold
|86
|2500
|120,200
|100 Gold
|87
|2500
|122,700
|100 Gold
|88
|2500
|125,200
|100 Gold
|89
|2500
|127,700
|100 Gold
|90
|2500
|130,200
|150 Gold
|Stormwind Cosmetic Coin
|91
|2500
|132,700
|150 Gold
|92
|2500
|135,200
|150 Gold
|93
|2500
|137,700
|150 Gold
|94
|2500
|140,200
|150 Gold
|95
|2500
|142,700
|150 Gold
|96
|2500
|145,200
|150 Gold
|97
|2500
|147,700
|150 Gold
|98
|2500
|150,200
|150 Gold
|99
|2500
|152,700
|150 Gold
|100
|2500
|155,200
|Hero Skin Choice
|Undercover Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue), Fauna Friend Guff Hero Skin (Druid), Tamsin Triumphant Hero Skin (Warlock)
|101 to 130
|1325 to 1475
|[…]
|50 Gold
|131 to 400
|1500
|602,200
|50 Gold
The United in Stormwind expansion is set to go live on Aug. 3.