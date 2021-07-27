Blizzard reveals rewards track details for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind

See the potential prizes you can get with the new expansion's rewards track.

Blizzard has unveiled the rewards track for Hearthstone’s next expansion, United in Stormwind.

Standard packs, the Stormwind card back, Tavern Tickets, a random Epic card, two random Legendary cards, and a lot of gold are the potential prizes you can get for leveling up through the rewards track. There are also 14 uncraftable Golden cards and the uncraftable Legendary minion Lady Prestor. For finishing the track, you’ll get to choose from one of 10 returning hero skins.

During the last expansion, Blizzard started adding Diamond cards, which are rare cards that go above and beyond the Legendary status of existing cards. They upgrade existing cards with a diamond outline and the character’s weapons look like they’re coming out of the card. Varian, King of Stormwind and Darkbishop Benedictus will be the two Diamond cards that you can earn if you complete a couple of criteria. For Varian, you’ll need to acquire the Tavern Pass. But for Darkbishop, you have to complete the United in Stormwind Legendary Collector achievement, which requires you to unlock 25 different Legendary cards.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If you purchase the Tavern Pass at any point while the expansion is ongoing, you’ll immediately get Diamond Varian, a 10-percent experience boost that lasts throughout the expansion, and all items up to the current level of the pass on the paid track. As you advance through the pass, you’ll get additional experience boosts, the uncraftable Golden Legendary Flightmaster Dungar, the Yrel card back and alternate hero, and an all-new cosmetic coin.

Here’s the full rewards track for United in Stormwind.

Level XP to Level Cumulative XP Free track Tavern Pass 1 0 0 Legendary (Uncraftable) – Lady Prestor 10% XP Boost, Varian Diamond Card (Uncraftable) 2 100 100 50 Gold 3 100 200 Stormwind Pack 4 150 350 2 x Golden Common (Uncraftable) – Pandaren Importer 5 150 500 Stormwind Pack Chef Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue) 6 225 725 2 x Golden Common (Uncraftable) – Spice Bread Baker 7 225 950 50 Gold 8 300 1250 2 x Golden Common (Uncraftable) – Rustrot Viper 9 300 1550 Stormwind Pack 10 325 1875 Random Epic Card Guff Runetotem Hero Skin (Druid) 11 325 2200 50 Gold 12 350 2550 50 Gold 13 350 2900 Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Mailbox Dancer 14 375 3275 50 Gold 15 375 3650 Card Back (Stormwind) Scholomance Tamsin Hero Skin (Warlock) 16 400 4050 50 Gold 17 400 4450 50 Gold 18 425 4875 Standard Pack* 19 425 5300 50 Gold 20 450 5750 Random Legendary Card 15% XP Boost 21 450 6200 50 Gold 22 550 6750 50 Gold 23 600 7350 Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Encumbered Pack Mule 24 650 8000 50 Gold 25 675 8675 Standard Pack* Golden Legendary (Uncraftable) – Dungar 26 675 9350 50 Gold 27 875 10225 50 Gold 28 875 11100 Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Entrapped Sorceress 29 1000 12100 50 Gold 30 1100 13200 Tavern Ticket Yrel Card Back 31 1200 14400 50 Gold 32 1200 15600 50 Gold 33 1250 16850 Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Mailbox Dancer 34 1250 18100 50 Gold 35 1300 19400 Standard Pack* Agent Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue) 36 1300 20700 50 Gold 37 1350 22050 50 Gold 38 1350 23400 Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Encumbered Pack Mule 39 1400 24800 50 Gold 40 1400 26200 Standard Pack* Spelunker Guff Hero Skin (Druid) 41 1450 27650 50 Gold 42 1450 29100 50 Gold 43 1500 30600 Golden Rare (Uncraftable) – Entrapped Sorceress 44 1500 32100 50 Gold 45 1550 33650 Tavern Ticket Impressive Tamsin Hero Skin (Warlock) 46 1550 35200 50 Gold 47 1600 36800 50 Gold 48 1600 38400 Standard Pack* 49 1650 40050 Tavern Ticket 50 1650 41700 Random Legendary Card Yrel Hero Skin (Paladin) 51 1700 43,400 75 Gold 52 1700 45,100 75 Gold 53 1750 46,850 75 Gold 54 1750 48,600 75 Gold 55 1800 50,400 Standard Pack* Investigator Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue) 56 1800 52,200 75 Gold 57 1850 54,050 75 Gold 58 1850 55,900 75 Gold 59 1900 57,800 75 Gold 60 1900 59,700 Standard Pack* Fangbound Guff Hero Skin (Druid) 61 1950 61,650 75 Gold 62 1950 63,600 75 Gold 63 2000 65,600 75 Gold 64 2000 67,600 75 Gold 65 2050 69,650 Golden Epic (Uncraftable) – Elwynn Boar 66 2050 71,700 75 Gold 67 2125 73,825 75 Gold 68 2125 75,950 75 Gold 69 2250 78,200 75 Gold 70 2250 80,450 Standard Pack* 20% XP Boost 71 2375 82,825 75 Gold 72 2375 85,200 75 Gold 73 2500 87,700 75 Gold 74 2500 90,200 75 Gold 75 2500 92,700 Golden Epic (Uncraftable) – Elwynn Boar 76 2500 95,200 100 Gold 77 2500 97,700 100 Gold 78 2500 100,200 100 Gold 79 2500 102,700 100 Gold 80 2500 105,200 100 Gold Summoner Tamsin Hero Skin (Warlock) 81 2500 107,700 100 Gold 82 2500 110,200 100 Gold 83 2500 112,700 100 Gold 84 2500 115,200 100 Gold 85 2500 117,700 100 Gold 86 2500 120,200 100 Gold 87 2500 122,700 100 Gold 88 2500 125,200 100 Gold 89 2500 127,700 100 Gold 90 2500 130,200 150 Gold Stormwind Cosmetic Coin 91 2500 132,700 150 Gold 92 2500 135,200 150 Gold 93 2500 137,700 150 Gold 94 2500 140,200 150 Gold 95 2500 142,700 150 Gold 96 2500 145,200 150 Gold 97 2500 147,700 150 Gold 98 2500 150,200 150 Gold 99 2500 152,700 150 Gold 100 2500 155,200 Hero Skin Choice Undercover Scabbs Hero Skin (Rogue), Fauna Friend Guff Hero Skin (Druid), Tamsin Triumphant Hero Skin (Warlock) 101 to 130 1325 to 1475 […] 50 Gold 131 to 400 1500 602,200 50 Gold



The United in Stormwind expansion is set to go live on Aug. 3.