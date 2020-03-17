Blizzard releases 2 Ashes of Outland bundles and a free Legendary minion card for Hearthstone fans

Hearthstone fans, get ready for a new adventure. To commemorate the card game’s newest expansion, Ashes of Outland, Blizzard Entertainment has added two new bundles to its online store and a free Legendary card for players to claim starting today.

Fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two bundles: a base Ashes of Outland bundle and a Mega bundle.

The base bundle comes with 55 Ashes of Outland card packs, the new Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outland golden Legendary card.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Ashes of Outland Mega Bundle includes 90 expansion card packs, the Lady Vashj Shaman Hero skin, the Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outlands Legendary card. Additionally, players who purchase this bundle will receive four Arena tickets and Descent of Dragons Battlegrounds bonuses, which upgrade to the Tavern Pass once the new expansion launches.

The Ashes of Outland Mega Bundle sells for $79.99, while the base bundle is available for $49.99 from Blizzard’s online store.

Blizzard is also offering Hearthstone fans the chance to claim a free Legendary minion for simply logging into the game for the next few months. Beginning today, players who log in before June 29 will automatically receive Kael’thas Sunstrider, a six-cost 4/7 Legendary minion that removes the mana cost of every third spell for its user.

The Ashes of Outland expansion goes live on April 7 and will feature a slew of new cards and Hearthstone’s first class, named Demon Killer, since the game’s release. Fans can view the full list of changes coming to Hearthstone with the Ashes of Outland expansion in a recent blog post.